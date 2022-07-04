HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez homered with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 7-6 for their seventh straight win.

Led by Kyle Tucker and Alvarez, AL West-leading Houston erased a five-run deficit on the way to its 15th victory in its last 18 games overall. The Astros hold the largest division lead in the Major Leagues with a 13.5 game advantage over Seattle.

Tucker sparked the Astros’ three-run eighth with a two-run single, and Alvarez hit a drive to left-center against Scott Barlow for his 24th homer. Ryne Stanek pitched a scoreless ninth for the win. Alvarez’s 24th homerun is second to Aaron Judge’s 29 for the Major League lead.