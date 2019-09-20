‘All in for Jake’: Hays & Anderson football communities come together for cause

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Hays and Anderson football teams and its fans are rooting and supporting for the same cause Thursday night at Austin’s Nelson Field.

Both teams are “All in for Jake”.

Guests arrive wearing ‘All in For Jake’ T-shirts (KXAN/Andrew Schnitker)

Jake Jackson is a member of the Hays varsity football team, and will be attending his final game on the sideline this season when the Rebels face Anderson.

On Friday, Jackson will begin six months of intensive chemo therapy for a serious form of bone cancer. Jackson already had a cancerous tumor removed from his shin this summer. When doctors did a biopsy on the bone, they found the second form of cancer.

Both sides for Thursday’s game will be wearing green as a gesture of support for Jake and his family, including the Anderson band, cheerleaders and fans.

(KXAN/Andrew Schnitker)

There will also be a balloon release after the national anthem around 7:30 p.m.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with medical bills.

Kickoff for the Hays-Anderson game is set for 7:30 p.m., and is the KBVO Big Game of the Week. You can watch the game on KBVO or on livestream.