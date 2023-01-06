AUSTIN (KXAN) — The All-American Bowl showcases the top high school football players in the nation annually at the Alamodome. This year, a familiar face to Central Texas sports fans and future familiar faces to Longhorns fans will be a part of the action.

Dripping Springs quarterback Austin Novosad, who signed his letter of intent to attend Oregon, will be under center for the West squad.

His teammates will be: five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., a Texas commit, wide receiver Ryan Niblett, and Tausili Akana, a linebacker who played at Skyridge High School in Utah.

Offensive lineman Peyton Kirkland from Florida, is also committed to the West squad.

The players are thrilled to be playing in the game and believe this has been an exciting and eye-opening experience.

“Coming down here and playing with some of the best athletes in the whole country, it’s a lot faster than your normal high school team,” Austin Novosad said. “It’s very competitive so it’s been a fun week so far.”

“It’s been a little crazy because you see these guys all over the internet,” Anthony Hill explained. “So being able to come compete against them and work with them has been pretty fun.”

The game kicks off at 12pm on Saturday in the Alamodome. You can catch the action on KXAN.