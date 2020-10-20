All-American Bowl in San Antonio canceled due to health and safety concerns

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – JANUARY 04: West team huddles up against the East team during the first half of the All-American Bowl held at the Alamodome on January 04, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — The 2021 All-American Bowl will not be played due to health and safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, NBC Sports Group announced on Tuesday.

“Our priority is on the health and safety of players, their friends and family and everyone associated with the Bowl,” said Gary Quinn, Vice President of NBC Sports Programming & Owned Properties.

The showcase game for the nation’s top high school football players, normally played at San Antonio’s Alamodome, will be replaced with a two-hour “All-American Bowl: Declaration Day” special that will air on NBC on Jan. 2, 2021.

The special will celebrate the 100 All-Americans who won’t get the opportunity to play in the game. Eleven players from the state of Texas were listed on this year’s roster.

“For more than 20 years, San Antonio has been host of the All-American Bowl showcasing the best high school football players in the country in a nationally televised game on NBC at the Alamodome,” said Mayor of San Antonio Ron Nirenberg in a statement. “Stars from Adrian Peterson to Trevor Lawrence and countless others have played in this annual game celebrating America’s favorite sport. San Antonio will miss the All-American Bowl coming to San Antonio this January, but we all look forward to hosting and celebrating the 2022 All-American Bowl in our nation’s 7th largest city in January 2022.”

Additionally, the 2021 National Combine at the All-American Bowl will also be postponed. Organizers are planning to reschedule the event for Spring 2021.