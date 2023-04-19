AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Texas Longhorn athletes are on the watch list for the most prestigious award in NCAA track and field.

Julien Alfred and Rhasidat Adeleke are on April’s watch list release for The Bowerman, an award recognizing the country’s best men’s and women’s NCAA track and field athletes.

Alfred, one of the best sprinters in the country, has been on all four list releases while Adeleke, also one of the best sprinters, is on the watch list for the second time this season.

Alfred won the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes at the Tom Jones Memorial meet in Gainesville, Florida, to open her outdoor season, and she did so in record-breaking fashion. She ran the 200 meters in 21.91 seconds, the fastest time in the world so far this year, and she set a new UT record. Her winning time of 10.72 in the 100 meters, while wind-aided, is the fastest all-conditions time in collegiate history. She was also named the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association national athlete of the week and Big 12 women’s performer of the week.

Adeleke turned in a sub-50 time in the 400 meters, clocking in at 49.90 for the third-fastest time in Texas history behind Courtney Okolo and Sanya Richards-Ross. She’s the eighth collegian to run the distance in under 50 seconds and has the sixth-fastest time in collegiate history.