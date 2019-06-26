Alex Okafor moves on to new NFL franchise, but always comes back to Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Alex Okafor doesn’t go too far away from Central Texas for too long.

Currently with the Kansas City Chiefs, Okafor owes a lot of his successful football career back to the Austin-area. He started at Pflugerville High School before going 15 miles south to the University of Texas for college.

With Central Texas in his roots, Okafor returns to the Austin-area each summer for a youth football camp.

“I feel like it’s my responsibility. Just to help the community that has helped raised me,” Okafor said.

Okafor will be hosting two camp sessions Saturday, June 29 with help from several of his NFL/Longhorn friends.

Okafor is expecting appearances from former Longhorns Kenny Vaccaro and Quandre Diggs, as well as, Vikings offensive lineman Tyrus Thompson, Browns lineman Earl Watford and Giants linebacker Kareem Martin.

After two seasons with the New Orleans Saints where he compiled 8.5 sacks and 79 combined tackles, Okafor signed a free agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s going from one championship contender to another—a circumstance that isn’t lost on the defensive lineman.

“Luckily in my situation, I get to go from one Super Bowl contender to another one. In a perfect world, we get to play each other in the Super Bowl,” Okafor said.

The Chiefs and Saints endured pretty brutal endings to their 2018 seasons, losing close/controversial games in the conference championships. Okafor said the no-call at the end of the NFC Championship stuck with him well into the offseason.

“To see the obvious no call, it was tough. After the game, it was shell-shock. I felt like we were stuck in time for a two week span,” Okafor said. “Once you analyze it and look at the film, you realize we just didn’t do enough to win that game.”

Whether or not Okafor’s come to terms with the loss, he plans to use that moment as motivation this year in Kansas City.

Click here to register your child for Okafor’s camp.