Alamo Bowl Eve: Here’s what Tom Herman said ahead of Texas’ bowl game

SAN ANTONIO, TX – DECEMBER 31: Head coach Tom Herman of the Texas Longhorns arrives prior to the Valero Alamo Bowl game against the Utah Utes at the Alamodome on December 31, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns return to the Alamo Bowl for the second straight year-ending game in San Antonio. The Longhorns will take on Colorado on Tuesday at 8 p.m. Texas arrived in San Antonio on Monday about 31 hours before gametime.

This will be Texas’ third game in the last eight weeks after COVID-19 issues canceled the Longhorns’ game against Kansas on two separate dates. Texas finished off its regular season with a blowout win over Kansas State in Manhattan.

Colorado will be playing only its sixth game of the season with the Pac-12 regular season schedule not kicking off until November. Colorado started the season 4-0 before losing its regular season finale to Utah. The Buffaloes are playing in their first bowl game since 2016 — an Alamo Bowl loss to Oklahoma State.

This is Texas’ fourth straight bowl game under head coach Tom Herman. The Longhorns head coach is undefeated in bowl games. Here’s what Herman said to the media on Monday after his team arrived in San Antonio.

Opening Statement

“Really excited and honored to be representing our conference and university in the Valero Alamo Bowl. Things are a little different this year, but we still had a blast preparing for this game. We’ve played two games since Nov. 7. Really excited to get back on the field and compete.”

Mentality and importance of bowl game

“Our guys are excited to play. Any time you play in the bowl game it serves two purposes. You had a great season and also a springboard our young guys into the offseason of 2021.”

How different will the starting lineup look for this game?

“We’ve got a few guys still dealing with COVID issues that I’m not at liberty to talk about. The lineup that you saw after Derek Kerstetter’s injury will be similar. It will look very similar to the Kansas State game.”

Who will replace Brennan Eagles at WR?

“Brenden Schooler will get a lot of the reps there. That’s where he’s been practicing for a majority of the week.”

What’s the schedule/plan for workouts after bowl game?

“We don’t start our semester until the day after Martin Luther King day. After the game, our guys will have two and a half weeks off. Our players will have the regular two and a half weeks off that any year would be.”

Any concern about the amount of players missing this game?

“Not a whole lot. We’ve been practicing with these guys the last 10 days. Almost all of these guys played those positions in the Kansas State game. There’s not a whole of concern in terms of who is out there. We’ve had a good nine days of practice or whatever it amounts to. There will definitely be a lot of youngsters out there, but youngsters that have had some snaps under their belt.”

Did you prepare different as the perceived favorite for this game?

“We don’t know who the favorite is in any game to be honest with you. We prepare for every bowl game the same. That’s really irrelevant to us in terms of how we prepare.”

Thoughts on reaching the bowl game stage of the 2020 season

“Obviously, we knew this was not going to be a normal year and the culmination of the year is not normal either. I hate the phrase but…it is what it is. This is standard operating procedure for 2020.”

Dissecting Colorado with only five games this season

“There wasn’t a whole lot to go on in terms of video breakdown, but five games is enough of a sample size.”

Who will start at middle linebacker with Juwan Mitchell out for first half due to targeting call?

“Jaylan Ford is starting at mike linebacker. They are aggressive plays…targeting is…we’re talking in terms of milliseconds and millimeters in terms of how the contact is made and when the contact is made. Obviously, you’re tackling a moving target. Those things are unfortunate, but they’re part of the game in today’s football.”

On conversations with Sam Ehlinger about next season

“We hadn’t really talked about it. We had a few guys decide to come back for a second senior year and I would expect Sam and myself to have those conversations after the game. I know this game is important to him and he didn’t want to be distracted by the decision making process. I would imagine it’s something we talk about after the game.”

On Colorado running back Jarek Broussard

“The o-line is really good in front of them. I’ve just been very, very impressed with his vision and his burst through the hole and he has some physicality at the point of contact.”