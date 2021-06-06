Alabama running back Keilan Robinson transferring to Texas

Alabama running back Keilan Robinson (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Steve Sarkisian is still tapping into his Alabama connections to help build the Texas program.

On Sunday, he landed a commitment from running back Keilan Robinson, according to Robinson’s Twitter and Instagram accounts.

As a freshman for the Crimson Tide, Robinson, a Washington D.C. native, ran for two touchdowns and 254 yards on 39 total carries in eight games. He sat out the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

Sarkisian spent the past two seasons as Bama’s offensive coordinator, so he’s plenty familiar with Robinson.

The 5-foot, 9-inch Robinson entered the NCAA transfer database on June 1. He came out of St. John’s High School as a four-star recruit.

He adds depth to a running back room that appears to already have a fairly well-established depth chart. Bijan Robinson seems to be the clear cut starter, with Roschon Johnson firmly entrenched as the No. 2 back. Behind those two, Daniel Young, who opted out of last season, is back with the team, as is grad transfer Gabriel Watson, who saw limited action last year after transferring from Division II Sioux Falls.