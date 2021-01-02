Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian hired as next Texas Longhorns head coach

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian has been hired as Texas’ next head football coach, Texas Athletics announced on Saturday afternoon.

Tom Herman was fired on Saturday morning after four seasons with the Longhorns.

Sarkisian has served as Alabama’s offensive coordinator for the past two seasons. The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Notre Dame 31-14 in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Friday. Alabama is rated as the No. 1 offense in the country, according to ESPN’s SP+ metrics.

Sarkisian released a statement on becoming the Longhorns head coach through Texas Athletics.

“On Jan. 4, 2006, I was the USC quarterback coach when we played Texas in that famed national championship game. There has always been something special about Longhorn football, its history and traditions – not just on that day – and I could never have imagined that 15 years later, I would join the Longhorns as their head coach,” Sarkisian commented. “This is a unique and compelling opportunity to lead this storied program to the next level, competing once again amongst the best in college football.”

Longhorns Athletics Director Chris Del Conte welcomed Sarkisian to Texas in a statement.

“Steve Sarkisian is one of the top offensive minds in the game of football, which he has proved over and over during his time with USC, Atlanta, and most recently, Alabama,” said Chris Del Conte, vice president and athletics director of The University of Texas at Austin. “We are confident our players and coaches will thrive under his leadership and in response to his energy and passion for the game.”

Sarkisian is heralded as one of the top offensive minds in football, nurturing successful offenses at Alabama and with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. He also has college head coaching experience.

Sarkisian led the Washington Huskies from 2009 to 2013. From there, he was hired as USC’s head coach in 2014.

Sarkisian’s tenure at USC was short-lived, ending during the 2015 season. USC athletic director Pat Haden told him to take a leave of absence in October 2015 and he was subsequently fired.

The 46-year-old from California reappeared in 2016, working as a University of Alabama offensive assistant. He was hired as the Falcons’ offensive coordinator in 2017.

Sarkisian returned to Alabama in 2019 as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.