AL racks up Ks, tops NL 4-3 for 7th straight win

American League’s Joey Gallo (13), of the Texas Rangers, is congratulated by American League teammates after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of the MLB baseball All-Star Game against the National League, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Latest on baseball’s All-Star Game (all times local):

11:04 p.m.

Justin Verlander blazed 97 mph heat from the start, Cleveland’s Shane Bieber struck out the side and the AL staff combined to fan 16, dominating a loaded NL lineup 4-3 in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night for its seventh straight win.

With fans hoping to see a replay of Monday’s jaw-dropping aerial show when 312 homers cleared the walls, the diamond became a pitchers’ paradise — at least until the late innings.

Derby champ Pete Alonso grounded a two-out, two-run single past Gleyber Torres in the eighth inning to pull the NL to 4-3, but Aroldis Chapman struck out the side in the ninth for the save on the same field he got the win three years ago in World Series Game 7 for the Chicago Cubs’ first title since 1908 — and denying the Indians their first since 1948.

___

10 p.m.

Carlos Carrasco hopes to strike out cancer.

The Indians right-hander, who was recently diagnosed with a form of leukemia, was saluted in the fifth inning of the All-Star Game during Major League Baseball’s “Stand Up to Cancer” campaign.

The 32-year-old stood in the third-base coach’s box, flanked by four All-Star teammates and Indians manager Terry Francona. Carrasco held a sign that read “I Stand'” while Lindor’s said: “Cookie,” which is the pitcher’s nickname.

Carrasco had been feeling fatigued in May, and was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia following an exam at the Cleveland Clinic.

He has been cleared to resume conditioning and throwing activities to the extent he can tolerate them. Carrasco could pitch a bullpen session later this week and believes he’ll return to the team at some point this season.

He had been scheduled to start against Minnesota on June 5, when the Indians issued a statement saying he was stepping away to get treatment for a “blood condition.” Carrasco had been struggling on the mound before his diagnosis.

___

8:55 p.m.

Two Cleveland baseball mainstays, whose careers are forever linked, were saluted before the All-Star Game.

For CC Sabathia, it was a final bow. For Michael Brantley, it was welcome back.

Sabathia, who will retire at the end of this season, threw out the ceremonial first pitch, a fitting tribute for the 38-year-old Yankees left-hander who began his career with the Indians in 2001.

One of just 14 pitchers to record 250 career wins and 3,000 strikeouts, Sabathia said he cried when he was traded by the Indians to Milwaukee in 2008 — for Brantley.

“I wanted to stay here,” Sabathia said. “It’s just one of those cities.”

Brantley received a loud ovation when the Houston outfielder was introduced with the other AL players. Brantley spent 10 seasons with the Indians, who elected not to re-sign him as a free agent last winter.

He later gave the AL a 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the second.

“I know the relationships that I built here are going to last a lifetime,” Brantley said.

Oddly, Brantley and Sabathia had never officially met until this week in Cleveland.

“Crazy, right?” Sabathia said.

___

8:15 p.m.

Late Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs is being honored at the All-Star Game by two grieving teammates — and all of baseball.

Superstar outfielder Mike Trout and infielder Tommy La Stella are both wearing No. 45 — Skaggs’ jersey number — in Tuesday’s game. The 27-year-old Skaggs died unexpectedly on July 1. He was found unresponsive in the team’s hotel in Texas, hours before the Angels were scheduled to play the Rangers.

“It’s been a difficult last couple of days for all of us,” Trout said. “Being at the field — at my home — really helps.”

A moment of silence was held before the game and players on both squads wore black patches with Skaggs’ number in white.

His death sent a shockwave through baseball and deeply affected the Angels. He was one of the team’s most popular players, liked by everyone for his engaging personality.

“There is a saying, ‘You don’t realize what you have until you lose it.’ It’s spot-on,” Trout said. “Everybody needs to take an extra minute to hug your family members and let people know how important they are in your life.”

Trout is starting for the AL while La Stella is sidelined with a broken leg. He hobbled to the third-base line on crutches for pregame introductions.