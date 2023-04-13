AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas men’s basketball is hard at work trying to configure a roster for the 2023-24 season, and the work just got a little more tough for new head coach Rodney Terry.

AJ Johnson, a Texas commit who is a five star recruit out of Southern California Academy in Northridge, CA, told ESPN that he’s joining the Australian National Basketball League.

According to ESPN, the 6-foot-6 forward is a projected lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

“This was a pretty tough decision. It is just so far and I really like Coach Terry, he’s my guy and all of those people at Texas I really love them,” Johnson told 247 Sports.

This news comes a day after forward Dillon Mitchell announced that he will declare for this year’s NBA Draft, while maintaining college eligibility.

AJ Johnson signed the deal with Illawarra Hawks, he will presumably use his time in Australia as a tune-up for a potential NBA career.

An already busy recruiting time for Rodney Terry is even more intense these days, as Terry tries to figure out the pieces necessary to field a contending roster for this next season.

Arterio Morris, another freshman who was a highly touted high school recruit, announced earlier this week that he would enter the transfer portal. Texas has also seen the departure of Rowan Brumbaugh to Georgetown, and Tyrese Hunter to the NBA Draft.

Ron Holland, the McDonald’s All-American out of Duncanville, is currently the only member of the class of 2023 to sign with the Longhorns.