AISD’s first state-bound football team since 1973 being sent off in style Thursday

LBJ puts their perfect season on the line back at the Alamodome

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Jaguars are headed to state and the community is sending them to Arlington with a bang Thursday.

The LBJ Early College High School football team will play in its first-ever state championship game when they meet Stephenville at 11 a.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium, and there’s a big send-off celebration at 8:30 a.m. at the school.

It’s the first time since 1973 an Austin Independent School District team will play for a state football title. Reagan, now Northeast Early College High School, lost to Tyler in the 4A final 21-14 that year.

The Jaguars are undefeated this season at 15-0 and outlasted Chapel Hill 38-35 in the semifinals in Frisco last week. In an incredible season, the Jags notched wins over Liberty Hill, who is playing for a Class 5A title Saturday, and Parish Episcopal from Dallas who won a TAPPS Division I championship Dec. 4.

Tickets for the game can be bought through SeatGeek on the UIL Texas website for $20. Use the discount code “4ADIS” when you check out to get $5 off. If you can’t make it to Arlington, the game will be televised on Bally Sports Southwest.

