WATCH: North Shore pulling away from Lake Travis in 6A-Division 1 semifinal

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Lake Travis and Galena Park North Shore are meeting again in the state semifinals. The Cavaliers don’t want a repeat of 2018.

In this same round last year, North Shore dominated Lake Travis 51-10 on their way to the 6A-Division 1 State Championship. The Cavaliers have a shot at redemption at Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex in Round Rock. You can watch the game on CW Austin or on the live stream below.

This live stream is only available to viewers in the Austin television market.

The winner advances to play the winner of Duncanville and Rockwall in a 6A state title game.

The Cavaliers are angling for their fourth state championship appearance in five seasons. This is their fifth straight appearance in the state semifinals.

So far, Lake Travis has faced little resistance in the postseason with four comfortable victories. North Shore’s postseason results blow the Cavaliers out of the water. The Mustangs have scored more than 50 in each of their four postseason games defeating Atascocita 76-49 last week.