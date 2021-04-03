AGs earn first win of season over in-state rival

Austin Gilgronis were back in action for game two of the season Sunday night at Bold Stadium at Circuit of the Americas.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Gilgronis finally found their way into the win column thanks to a dominant, 26-0, win over in-state rivals, the Houston SaberCats.

Mason Koch led the way for the AGs with a brace, scoring the first two tries of the game for a 12-0 lead.

Later in the first half, Jamie “Whoppa” Mackintosh sent Austin into the half with a 19-0 lead.

That was the score through most of the second half when Rodrick Waters walked in for a wide-open try on a pass from Pele Cowley to bring the match to its final score.

Austin hits the road for the first time this season next week against New Orleans at 3:00 pm on Saturday. You can watch that game on KBVO.

KBVO is the official television home for the Gilgronis. All 16 matches, both home and away, will be shown in the Austin area on KBVO.

How to find KBVO