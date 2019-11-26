Aggies wrapping up toughest schedule — ever?

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXAN)–Texas A&M (7-4) will go where no college football team has gone before when they face number one ranked LSU on Saturday in Baton Rouge. According to the Associated Press it will be the first time a team has faced three number one ranked teams in the same season.

Texas A&M lost to then number one Clemson on September 7th 24-10. Five weeks later the Aggies lost at home to then number one Alabama 47-28. A&M is coming off a 19-13 loss at number four Georgia and also lost 28-20 at home to then number eight Auburn.

Last year Texas A&M won a historic seven overtime game against LSU 74-72 in College Station.

Texas A&M will try to slow down the nation’s third highest scoring offense, the Tigers are averaging 48.5 points per game while Texas A&M is allowing just over 20 points per game.