Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher on LSU job: ‘I love being at A&M’

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher walks the sidelines during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. Texas A&M won 35-14. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXAN) — The question was inevitably coming at Jimbo Fisher’s press conference Monday.

Would the Aggies head football coach be interested in leaving Texas A&M for the soon-to-be head coaching vacancy at LSU? LSU and current head coach Ed Orgeron announced Sunday the two parties would be splitting up at the end of the 2021 season.

Fisher told the media Monday Texas A&M is where he plans to stay.

“I love being here. This is the job I want. I have a great contract. I have an unbelievable chancellor, an unbelievable president, an unbelievable AD. We’re building something. We’re recruiting great players. I really believe we’re on the process of building something great. I plan on being here and fulfilling this contract. My family has roots here, I have ranches here, I hunt here. I love everything about this place.”

Fisher, who was the offensive coordinator at LSU in the early 2000s, recently signed a contract extension with A&M through the 2031 season, bringing his total deal to nearly $100 million.

LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward was formerly at A&M and brought Fisher to College Station in 2017. Fisher emphatically denied any flirtations or interest with the Tigers.

“There’s nothing going on there. There’s nothing happening there. I don’t disrespect to anyone else. I coached there, it was a great place, we won national championships. It’s a wonderful place. I love being at A&M, and I plan on being at A&M here and fulfilling my whole contract,” Fisher said.