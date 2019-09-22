After win, Texas sits just outside top 10 in national polls

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The college football polls experienced a couple shifts after week four, but the Texas Longhorns didn’t move much with a 36-30 win against Oklahoma State.
The Longhorns moved up a spot to No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 12 in the Amway Coaches poll.
No. 8 Wisconsin, after its blowout win against Michigan, jumped five spots to move ahead of Texas and into the top 10.
Texas (3-1, 1-0 in Big 12) is off this week before traveling to Morgantown to face West Virginia Oct. 5.
|1. Clemson (55)
|4-0
|1543
|1
|2. Alabama (6)
|4-0
|1485
|2
|3. Georgia (1)
|4-0
|1400
|3
|4. LSU
|4-0
|1344
|4
|5. Ohio St.
|4-0
|1288
|6
|6. Oklahoma
|3-0
|1283
|5
|7. Auburn
|4-0
|1169
|8
|8. Wisconsin
|3-0
|1071
|13
|9. Florida
|4-0
|1022
|9
|10. Notre Dame
|2-1
|989
|7
|11. Texas
|3-1
|968
|12
|12. Penn St.
|3-0
|848
|13
|13. Oregon
|3-1
|839
|16
|14. Iowa
|3-0
|714
|18
|15. California
|4-0
|547
|23
|16. Boise St.
|4-0
|524
|20
|17. Washington
|3-1
|498
|22
|18. Virginia
|4-0
|430
|21
|19. Utah
|3-1
|426
|10
|20. Michigan
|2-1
|287
|11
|21. Southern Cal
|3-1
|257
|NR
|22. UCF
|3-1
|252
|15
|23. Texas A&M
|2-2
|233
|17
|24. Kansas St.
|3-0
|230
|NR
|25. Michigan St.
|3-1
|104
|NR
Others receiving votes: Wake Forest 73, Oklahoma St. 57, SMU 55, Army 46, Memphis 42, Iowa St. 31, Appalachian St. 24, Washington St. 21, Missouri 14, Mississippi St. 14, Pittsburgh 6, Arizona St. 5, Minnesota 5, Colorado 5, Tulane 1.