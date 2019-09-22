After win, Texas sits just outside top 10 in national polls

Local Sports

by: Andrew Schnitker

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN, TX – SEPTEMBER 21: Brandon Jones #19 of the Texas Longhorns breaks up a pass intended for Tylan Wallace #2 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The college football polls experienced a couple shifts after week four, but the Texas Longhorns didn’t move much with a 36-30 win against Oklahoma State.

The Longhorns moved up a spot to No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 12 in the Amway Coaches poll.

No. 8 Wisconsin, after its blowout win against Michigan, jumped five spots to move ahead of Texas and into the top 10.

Texas (3-1, 1-0 in Big 12) is off this week before traveling to Morgantown to face West Virginia Oct. 5.

1. Clemson (55)4-015431
2. Alabama (6)4-014852
3. Georgia (1)4-014003
4. LSU4-013444
5. Ohio St.4-012886
6. Oklahoma3-012835
7. Auburn4-011698
8. Wisconsin3-0107113
9. Florida4-010229
10. Notre Dame2-19897
11. Texas3-196812
12. Penn St.3-084813
13. Oregon3-183916
14. Iowa3-071418
15. California4-054723
16. Boise St.4-052420
17. Washington3-149822
18. Virginia4-043021
19. Utah3-142610
20. Michigan2-128711
21. Southern Cal3-1257NR
22. UCF3-125215
23. Texas A&M2-223317
24. Kansas St.3-0230NR
25. Michigan St.3-1104NR

Others receiving votes: Wake Forest 73, Oklahoma St. 57, SMU 55, Army 46, Memphis 42, Iowa St. 31, Appalachian St. 24, Washington St. 21, Missouri 14, Mississippi St. 14, Pittsburgh 6, Arizona St. 5, Minnesota 5, Colorado 5, Tulane 1.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss