After win, Texas sits just outside top 10 in national polls

AUSTIN, TX – SEPTEMBER 21: Brandon Jones #19 of the Texas Longhorns breaks up a pass intended for Tylan Wallace #2 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The college football polls experienced a couple shifts after week four, but the Texas Longhorns didn’t move much with a 36-30 win against Oklahoma State.

The Longhorns moved up a spot to No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 12 in the Amway Coaches poll.

No. 8 Wisconsin, after its blowout win against Michigan, jumped five spots to move ahead of Texas and into the top 10.

Texas (3-1, 1-0 in Big 12) is off this week before traveling to Morgantown to face West Virginia Oct. 5.

1. Clemson (55) 4-0 1543 1 2. Alabama (6) 4-0 1485 2 3. Georgia (1) 4-0 1400 3 4. LSU 4-0 1344 4 5. Ohio St. 4-0 1288 6 6. Oklahoma 3-0 1283 5 7. Auburn 4-0 1169 8 8. Wisconsin 3-0 1071 13 9. Florida 4-0 1022 9 10. Notre Dame 2-1 989 7 11. Texas 3-1 968 12 12. Penn St. 3-0 848 13 13. Oregon 3-1 839 16 14. Iowa 3-0 714 18 15. California 4-0 547 23 16. Boise St. 4-0 524 20 17. Washington 3-1 498 22 18. Virginia 4-0 430 21 19. Utah 3-1 426 10 20. Michigan 2-1 287 11 21. Southern Cal 3-1 257 NR 22. UCF 3-1 252 15 23. Texas A&M 2-2 233 17 24. Kansas St. 3-0 230 NR 25. Michigan St. 3-1 104 NR

Others receiving votes: Wake Forest 73, Oklahoma St. 57, SMU 55, Army 46, Memphis 42, Iowa St. 31, Appalachian St. 24, Washington St. 21, Missouri 14, Mississippi St. 14, Pittsburgh 6, Arizona St. 5, Minnesota 5, Colorado 5, Tulane 1.