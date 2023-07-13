AUSTIN (KXAN) — He set a franchise record for most home runs in a single season, and now he’s returning to Texas for the next phase of his career.

Ivan Melendez, the former Texas Longhorns slugger selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft, has been promoted to Double-A Amarillo, the organization announced Thursday.

While at High Single-A Hillsboro in the Northwest League, Melendez shrugged off a slow start to the season and blasted a franchise-record 18 home runs in 58 games. Melendez broke the record of 15 homers set by A.J. Vukovich in 2022, the first year the team was a full-season affiliate. Vukovich and Melendez will now be teammates for the Sod Poodles.

Melendez led the Hops with 43 RBIs and hit .270 with a .945 on-base plus slugging percentage. He’s Arizona’s No. 7 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. The organization’s top prospect, shortstop Jordan Lawlar, also plays for the Sod Poodles.

He was part of four Hillsboro players promoted to Amarillo as teams return from the Major League Baseball All-Star Break.