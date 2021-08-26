Aaron Bryant, 4-star DE out of Mississippi, commits to Texas

A view of the south end zone from the northern portion of the stadium (Jonathan Thomas/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Steve Sarkisian added another member to the 2022 class when Aaron Bryant announced his commitment to Texas on Thursday.

The four-star defensive end out of Southaven, Mississippi, made the announcement on twitter with a graphic and a one-word tweet that said, “committed”.

The 6-foot, 4-inch, 306-pound Bryant is a four-star recruit, according the 247 Sports composite.

He chose the Longhorns over Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M.

His addition gives Texas 18 members for the 2022 class, which ranks No. 10 in the country and leads the Big 12, according to 247 Sports.