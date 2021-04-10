High-powered offense leads the way again as Texas nabs series-clinching win over Kansas State

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas continued to light up the scoreboard in Saturday’s series-clinching 15-1 victory over Kansas State. The Longhorns increased their win streak to seven in a row, and improved to 24-8 overall, 9-2 in Big 12 play.

Texas didn’t need the long ball either, they only hit two home runs, which accounted for three runs total. The other runs were scored courtesy of excellent hitting and baserunning.

It wasn’t just the offense that was clicking on all cylinders, starting pitcher Tristan Stevens delivered an outstanding performance to improve to 5-1 on the season. Stevens allowed just one run in seven innings of work.

This was the type of game where everything clicked for Texas, much to the satisfaction of head coach David Pierce.

“It’s just tough to beat when you go out and pitch with efficiency, play great defense, and have great at-bat after great at-bat,” Pierce said. “I’m just so proud of this team and their approach, their work and their togetherness, it’s just all right, right now.”

Zach Zubia believes that the team’s approach at the plate is steady and credits that to their recent success offensively.

“When we get up to the plate, we’re thinking that we want to do damage but we’re not swinging out of our shoes,” Zubia said. “We’re just maintaining a good, simple approach up there and just continuing to rock and roll every single day.”

A player who has been in the zone at the plate is sophomore infielder Ivan Melendez. A two-run homer from Melendez in the bottom of the fourth inning was the fifth straight game Melendez has touched all of the bases. Melendez also managed to bring a run in after being hit by a pitch in the seventh inning.

The Longhorns have won every single series of conference play.

Texas will conclude the series Sunday afternoon, first pitch is set for 1 p.m.