A conversation with the Voice of Austin FC

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Adrian Healey will become a familiar voice for Austin FC fans.

The veteran broadcaster will be the television voice of Austin FC on games you can watch on the KXAN family of channels beginning with April 24th’s match at Colorado at 8:00 on KNVA.

When matches are on national television like Saturday’s opener against LAFC, you can hear Healey and analyst Michael Lahoud on ALT 97.5 FM.

Healey joined Austin FC as executive director of broadcast and content after serving as MLS’s lead play-by-play voice on ESPN from 2011-18 and has been broadcasting MLS since 1998.

Healey was a guest on More Than the Score and gives some great insight on what he has seen throughout the pre-season, some of the players to watch for Austin FC and the style they want to play.