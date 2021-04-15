A conversation with the Voice of Austin FC

Local Sports

by: Roger Wallace

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Adrian Healey will become a familiar voice for Austin FC fans.

The veteran broadcaster will be the television voice of Austin FC on games you can watch on the KXAN family of channels beginning with April 24th’s match at Colorado at 8:00 on KNVA.

When matches are on national television like Saturday’s opener against LAFC, you can hear Healey and analyst Michael Lahoud on ALT 97.5 FM.

Healey joined Austin FC as executive director of broadcast and content after serving as MLS’s lead play-by-play voice on ESPN from 2011-18 and has been broadcasting MLS since 1998.

Healey was a guest on More Than the Score and gives some great insight on what he has seen throughout the pre-season, some of the players to watch for Austin FC and the style they want to play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Austin FC Upcoming Games

 

  • April 17 at Los Angeles FC
  • April 24 at Colorado Rapids
  • May 1 at Minnesota United FC
  • May 9 at Sporting Kansas City
  • May 15 at LA Galaxy

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss