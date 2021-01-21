Who are the new Longhorns football assistants? Steve Sarkisian announces staff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns football program is now in the hands of new head coach Steve Sarkisian. Sarkisian is nearly at the finish line when it comes to building out his staff of assistant coaches.

The staff is just as important as the head coach and it appears Texas isn’t sparing any expense as Sarkisian finds the right guys to build the program.

On Friday, UT announced nine additions to Sarkisian’s staff. There is still one spot that hasn’t officially been filled.

Here’s a rundown of who’s joining the Sarkisian era in Austin.

Pete Kwiatkowski | Defensive coordinator and outside linebackers

Who is he? Sarkisian was reportedly linked to several other defensive coordinator candidates before pulling in an established coach from the West Coast. Kwiatkowski doesn’t have a true connection to Sarkisian, but his resume’ is impressive.

Kwiatkowski was fully in charge of the Huskies defense for five of his seven seasons at the Pac-12 school after coming to Washington with former head coach Chris Petersen in 2014. During his tenure, Washington led the Pac-12 in most defensive categories from 2015 to 2018. A total of 17 members of the Husky defense have been drafted by NFL teams, according to Washington’s team site.

Kyle Flood | Offensive coordinator and offensive line

Who is he? Flood connected with Sarkisian during a two-year stint with the Atlanta Falcons. The former Rutgers head coach went from the Falcons to Alabama with Sarkisian in 2019, becoming the Crimson Tide’s offensive line coach.

Sarkisian is still expected to call offensive plays on game day, but Flood will be an integral part to the game plan and in recruiting. The Longhorns need to get better along the offensive line. Flood is charged with bringing in the high caliber prospects to enhance Texas’ run game.

Flood got his college coaching start as offensive line coach at Hofstra in 1997. He was offensive line coach at Rutgers from 2005 until 2011 before leading Rutgers from 2012 until 2015 as head coach.

AJ Milwee | Quarterbacks

Who is he? Milwee will work with Sarkisian to coach quarterbacks at Texas after two years as an offensive analyst at Alabama. Prior to his time at Alabama, Milwee spent seven seasons at Akron, including his last six as the Zips’ offensive coordinator.

Stan Drayton | Offensive Run Game Coordinator and Running backs

Who is he? Drayton joined the Longhorns when Tom Herman arrived in Austin in 2017. The coach with over 25 years of experience in college and the pros is an essential piece to the Texas coaching staff. Freshman running back Bijan Robinson is the next star to flourish with Drayton’s tutelage and support.

Andre Coleman | Wide receivers coach

Who is he? Coleman is back for a third season with the Longhorns — his second as wide receivers coach. Coleman was an analyst for the Longhorns in 2019 after six seasons at Kansas State. From 2013 to 2017, Coleman coached receivers for the Wildcats and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018.

Coleman played five seasons in the NFL in the 90s.

Jeff Banks | Assistant Head Coach, Special Teams Coordinator and Tight Ends

Who is he? Banks is reportedly getting a big pay raise to follow Sarkisian to Texas from Alabama. Banks is regarded as an ace recruiter responsible for bringing top talent to Alabama and, previously, Texas A&M.

Banks will keep his same role in the move from Alabama to Texas. Banks spent five seasons at Texas A&M before going to Alabama in 2018 when Kevin Sumlin was fired by the Aggies. Banks was Texas A&M’s interim coach for the 2017 Belk Bowl.

Bo Davis | Defensive line

Who is he? Davis is returning to the Longhorns after a run with the Detroit Lions and Alabama. Davis coached defensive tackles under Mack Brown from 2011 to 2013. Before his first Texas tenure, Davis worked under Nick Saban at LSU, Miami and Alabama.

After leaving Austin, Davis reconnected with Saban at Alabama, but left in April 2016. Davis departed the Crimson Tide amid alleged recruiting violations.

Terry Joseph | Defensive Passing Game Coordinator and Secondary

Who is he? Joseph coached defensive backs at Notre Dame for the previous three seasons. Joseph has spent the past decade at five major college programs.

Joseph started at Tennessee in 2010 before moving on to Nebraska. He coached at Texas A&M for three seasons from 2014 to 2016. In 2017, Joseph coached at North Carolina.

Blake Gideon | Safeties

Who is he? Gideon is coming back to Texas to coach after playing for the Longhorns in the 2000s.

Gideon was the special teams coordinator at Ole Miss in 2020 and University of Houston in 2019. From 2008 to 2011, Gideon started all 52 games during his Texas career, starting as a true freshman in 2008 and playing in the 2009 BCS National Championship game against Alabama.

The Leander High School product has a deep understanding of Longhorns football and has ties to high school football programs across the state. Gideon also led two of the better special teams units in college football over the last two seasons.

Torre Becton | Director of Football Performance (strength and conditioning)

Who is he? Becton is joining the Longhorns after four seasons at Cal. Becton worked with Sarkisian during his tenure as head coach at Washington and spent four seasons at Baylor as assistant strength and conditioning coach from 2003 to 2006.