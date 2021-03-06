8 Houston Astros pitchers sent away from facility due to COVID-19 protocols

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Eight Houston Astros pitchers were sent away from the team’s spring training facility Thursday and Friday, due to Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 safety protocols.

MLB put strict protocols in place in an attempt to prevent outbreaks at its teams prepare for a full-length 2021 season.

Astros manager Dusty Baker said Pedro Baez, Cristian Javier, Enoli Paredes, Francis Martes, Bryan Abreu, Ronel Blanco, Luis Garcia and Hector Velazquez will be out for at least a week.

MLB’s policy requires a seven-day quarantine and the player must test negative on day five before being able to return to the facility, if they are considered a close contact. If a player tests positive, he must isolate for 10 days and receive a doctor’s approval to return.

Abreu, Blanco and Garcia left the facility on Thursday, the Astros said.

The Astros don’t have to say whether any of those players tested positive for COVID-19 or if they were in close contact with a positive case.

“We can’t comment on specifics other than we are following health and safety protocols,” Astros general manager James Click said.

Currently, the Astros have 23 pitchers listed on its 49-man roster. There are 16 other pitchers in camp, but not listed on the Astros roster. Houston played a six-inning game against the New York Mets Saturday — a 6-1 loss.

“We just have to adjust. Worrying about it or level of concern is not going to change anything. We’ve just got to find a way to work around it and find a solution,” Baker said Friday.