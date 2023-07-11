AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft concluded Tuesday after 20 rounds with six Longhorns plucked by big league squads.

Outfielder Dylan Campbell and left-handed pitcher Lucas Gordon were selected on the draft’s second day Monday. Campbell, who set a Big 12 and school record with a 38-game hitting streak this season, was picked by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth round. Gordon went two rounds later to the Chicago White Sox at No. 179 overall.

For Campbell, the No. 136 overall selection had a slot value of $473,700, meaning the Dodgers could offer him that as a signing bonus. For Gordon, the No. 179 overall pick was assigned a slot value of $317,400.

Right-handed pitcher Travis Sthele was selected in the 12th round by the Nationals, who also picked Texas signee Travis Sykora in the third round. Cleveland picked relief pitcher Zane Morehouse in the 14th round and Houston snagged catcher Garrett Guillemette in the 15th round.

Right-handed pitcher Tanner Witt, ranked No. 76 on MLB Pipeline’s draft prospect list, slid all the way to the 18th round after coming back from Tommy John surgery. He pitched just 10.2 innings for the Longhorns this season with a 10.97 ERA.

Right-handed pitcher Lebarron Johnson, who emerged as a top-of-the-rotation starter this season, was not selected. If Witt decides to return to the Longhorns, that could form a dynamic 1-2 punch at the top of next year’s rotation given Witt returns to his form before surgery.

At least one Longhorn has been drafted by an MLB team every year since the draft began in 1965.

Who else from Texas colleges was drafted?

TCU’s Brayden Taylor was the top pick in the draft from a Texas college. The TCU Horned Frog went No. 19 overall to the Tampa Bay Rays. Sam Houston State outfielder Joe Redfield was selected in the fourth round at No. 111 overall by the Los Angeles Angels and Texas State right-handed pitcher Levi Wells went to the Orioles at No. 118 overall.

Dallas Baptist didn’t have anyone picked before the eighth round but led all Texas colleges with eight draft picks. Right-handed pitcher Braxton Bragg was picked at No. 241 overall as the first Patriot to go off the board. TCU and Texas A&M each had seven players picked, followed by Texas with six. Rice had three players picked while Houston and Sam Houston State each had two. Texas State, UTSA, Texas Tech and Houston Christian (formerly Houston Baptist) each had one player picked.

There were six players picked from Texas junior colleges. Josh Bostick from Grayson College in Denison was the first junior college player selected, going to the San Francisco Giants in the eighth round. Players who attend a junior college are eligible for the draft after playing for one year while players at a four-year college have to play through their junior season or turn 21 years old.

High school players go high

Sinton’s Blake Mitchell, a catcher with highly-rated offensive skills, was the No. 8 overall pick in the draft to the Kansas City Royals. Outfielder Kendall George from Atascocita High School was selected by the Dodgers at No. 36 overall prior to Sykora’s selection at No. 71 to the Nationals.

Eleven Texas high school players were taken in the draft with four in the first four rounds.

Teams have until 5 p.m. ET, July 25 to sign all of their draft picks or else they’ll lose the players’ rights and they can go back in the draft pool next year if they’re eligible.