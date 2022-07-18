AUSTIN (KXAN) — Five more Texas Longhorns were drafted Monday during the second day of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft in Los Angeles.

Left-handed pitcher Pete Hansen, catcher Silas Ardoin, outfielder Douglas Hodo III and shortstop Trey Faltine, all sophomores but eligible for the MLB Draft, can either start their professional careers or opt to return to Texas. Senior infielder Murphy Stehly was also drafted Monday.

Ivan Melendez was selected in the second round Sunday by the Arizona Diamondbacks at No. 43 overall. He could also return, but he’s eligible for a seven-figure signing bonus.

Hansen, selected in the third round at No. 97 overall by the St. Louis Cardinals, had a rough end to what was overall a terrific 2022 season. He finished the year with an 11-3 record and a 3.76 ERA in 107 2/3 innings pitched. He struck out 120 batters and walked 19. On April 8 against TCU, he threw a two-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts and one walk. Against Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Conference tournament, he again struck out 12 and didn’t allow a run in 7 2/3 innings.

However, his ERA rose nearly a whole run after his last two starts of the season in the super regionals and College World Series. Against the first game of the supers against East Carolina on June 10, he pitched just four innings and allowed five earned runs on six hits. In the Longhorns’ CWS opener against Notre Dame, the Irish roughed him up for six earned runs on nine hits in just 4 1/3 innings.

Ten picks after Hansen in the fourth round, Ardoin was chosen by the Baltimore Orioles at No. 107 overall. Ardoin, known primarily for his defense behind the plate, had a breakout season at the plate for Texas to help lead them to the CWS. He hit .271 with 12 home runs, 50 RBIs and a .391 on-base percentage. Defensively, he had just five errors with 53 assists and he threw out 67% of would-be base stealers.

The Orioles have the 2019 No. 1 draft pick, Adley Rutschman, at catcher already, so it appears Baltimore is trying to build depth at the position in its farm system.

If both choose to go pro, Ardoin and Hodo could be professional teammates. Baltimore picked the speedy outfielder Hodo in the sixth round at No. 167 overall. Hodo, from Boerne, Texas, hit. 319 with 10 home runs, 47 RBIs and 90 hits. He didn’t commit an error all season while patrolling center field for the Longhorns. He started in all 69 games for Texas this season.

Considered by many as big-league ready on the defensive side, Faltine was picked in the seventh round by the Cincinnati Reds at No. 213 overall. The Richmond, Texas, native, improved his offensive numbers from 2021 significantly while hitting near the bottom of the Longhorns lineup. While there’s still plenty of swing-and-miss in his game as evident by 104 strikeouts, he clubbed 15 home runs and drove in 56 runs with a .282 batting average, almost 40 percentage points higher than his average in 2021.

Stehly was scooped up by the Washington Nationals in the 10th round after leading the Longhorns with 102 hits in 2022. He hit .367 and flexed his power in a huge way with 19 home runs after not hitting any in 2021. He drove in 621 runs and had a .424 on-base percentage. He committed just one error on defense for a .991 fielding percentage.

Texas State shortstop Dalton Shuffield was also drafted Monday. Shuffield was selected in the 10th round by the Minnesota Twins. Shuffield helped the Bobcats to a school-record 47 wins and an NCAA regional appearance. Shuffield had 90 hits with a .378 batting average and was named the Sun Belt Conference player of the year. He hit 13 home runs with 48 RBIs and was named a second-team All-American by the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

Texas baseball signee Brenner Cox was selected by the Nationals with the 111th overall pick.

Teams have until August 1 to sign their draft picks or else they forfeit draft rights and the players can be drafted the next year if they’re eligible. The last day of the draft is Tuesday with rounds 11-20.