5 golfers who could win at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship this week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The World Golf Championships – Dell Technologies Match Play is back in Austin this week with group matches starting Wednesday at Austin Country Club.

This is the first WGC match play event at Austin Country Club since 2019 after last year’s tournament was canceled due to the pandemic.

The field features 64 of the top players in the World Golf Rankings, playing head-to-head matches over the five-day tournament. Players will be drawn into 16 groups of four Monday morning. Those players will go against each other in a round-robin format from Wednesday through Friday. The best record in each group will advance to the round of 16.

You can watch the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play draw show on PGA Tour Live at 10 a.m. Monday.

Tournament Schedule

Wednesday: Group stage

Thursday: Group stage

Friday: Group stage

Saturday: Round of 16 and Quarterfinals

Sunday: Semifinals and Finals

Golfers to watch

Five prominent players within the top 64 of the world rankings will not be participating this week. Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott, Justin Rose, Gary Woodland and Tiger Woods are all missing out for a variety of reasons.

Woods is only starting his recovery after a serious car accident in February. Woods said in a social media post last week that he left the hospital and is recovering at home. Koepka, a four-time major winner, is rehabbing from knee surgery. Rose withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational two weeks ago due to a back injury.

Even with those absences, 23 of the world’s top 25 players are in the field.

Here are a few names that may make a run at hoisting the Walter Hagen Trophy at the end of the week.

Dustin Johnson

The current No. 1 player in the world is an obvious favorite in Austin. Johnson already has a win at Austin Country Club, defeating Jon Rahm for the match play title in 2017.

Johnson only has one Top 10 finish since his Masters victory in November, but it’s foolish to leave him off of this list.

Justin Thomas

Thomas is fresh off winning golf’s unofficial fifth major last week at The Players Championship. The world’s current No. 2 player is making his fifth appearance at Austin Country Club and should be able to build off his 2018 finish.

In 2018, Thomas reached the semifinals before losing to eventual champion Bubba Watson. Thomas lost to Alex Noren in the third place game to finish fourth overall. Thomas is the most in-form golfer in the field this week.

Jordan Spieth

Spieth is returning to his second home after just sliding into the field with a strong start to 2021. It’s been a difficult three years for Spieth on the course, but he looks to be finding his swing.

Spieth has flirted with his first win in over three years during the early portion of the year. He has three top 5 finishes since the start of February.

Despite his love for Austin, Spieth hasn’t played well at ACC during this event — only reaching the weekend once in four appearances. His best finish came in the first year of the Austin event in 2016 when he lost to Louis Oosthuizen in the Round of 16.

Maybe being back in Texas will get Spieth back to his winning ways.

Collin Morikawa

Morikawa is part of the next generation of golf superstars, but he’s already made his presence felt on the PGA Tour.

Morikawa won the PGA Championship for his first major at just 23 years old last year. He followed that up with a win in the first WGC event of the year at The Concession in late February. Morikawa has two other top 10 finishes this year.

This will be his first appearance in the Austin tournament.

Kevin Kisner

Kisner isn’t playing his best right now after missing the cut at The Players Championship and failing to record a top 20 finish in 2021. However, it would be unfair to exclude the defending champion from this list.

The South Carolina native is comfortable at Austin Country Club with back-to-back appearances in the finals. Kisner defeated Matt Kuchar 3 and 2 for the first WGC title of his career in 2019. He lost to Bubba Watson in the 2018 finals.

Currently, Kisner is ranked as the No. 36 golfer in the world.