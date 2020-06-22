5 Central Texas programs suspend summer workouts due to COVID-19 contact

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least five Central Texas high school athletic programs have suspended summer strength and conditioning workouts after reported close contact with COVID-19.

San Marcos CISD, La Grange and Bastrop ISD along with Austin and Manor High Schools have all suspended athletic camp activities for a various amount of time due to concerns or connections to the novel coronavirus.

Manor ISD reported a “string of presumptive positive cases” on campus and is canceling strength and conditioning camps until further notice, according to MISD’s website. La Grange ISD canceled its workouts until July 6, reporting that a student participating in a camp tested positive for COVID-19.

Austin High School announced it is suspending strength and conditioning until July 13 after a camp participant was in contact with someone with COVID-19.

On June 18, Bastrop ISD suspended summer workouts after three athletes tested positive. San Marcos CISD is aiming to reopen summer workouts beginning July 6 after an athlete at a recent camp was confirmed positive for COVID-19.

The University Interscholastic League allowed schools to begin “limited” summer workouts on June 8.