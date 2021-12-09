5 Austin-area teams playing for trips to Texas high school football title games

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There are 12 UIL state championship football games Dec. 15-18 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and five could feature teams from the Austin area. Ranging from potential first-timers to some of the state’s blue-blood programs, teams first have to make it out of the semifinals.

Here are the matchups in this week’s state semifinal games with Austin-area schools.

Lago Vista vs. Lorena, 3A D1 semifinal

7 p.m. Thursday

Georgetown ISD Stadium

KBVO-TV

Lago Vista is looking for its first-ever trip to the state championship when they take on Lorena Thursday night in Georgetown. The Vikings are coming off a 35-21 win over Vanderbilt Industrial in the quarterfinal round. Junior quarterback Bowen Stobb has passed for 1,748 yards and 19 touchdowns while rushing for 1,005 yards and 12 touchdowns. Stobb also returned an interception for a touchdown in the team’s quarterfinal win. Senior Logan Parsons leads the Vikings’ ground attack with 1,540 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns. Lorena (12-2) advanced with a 63-28 win over Diboll in their quarterfinal game.

Liberty Hill vs. Crosby, 5A D2 semifinal

7:30 p.m. Friday

Green Stadium, Bryan

KBVO-TV

“Walker Tough” was placed on every Liberty Hill helmet. (Photo: Chris Tavarez/KXAN)

It’s a rematch of one of the best games in last year’s playoffs at any classification. Crosby beat Liberty Hill 62-61 in an overtime thriller before losing the title game to Aledo. Liberty Hill was going for the two-point conversion to win it when star running back Blake Simpson fumbled inside the one-yard line to end the game.

Liberty Hill (12-2) is back in the final four with 11 new starters on offense, and on top of that, junior Reese Vickers had to replace senior Will Szewczyk at quarterback in the middle of the season after Szewczyk suffered a broken arm. Vickers scored two touchdowns in the Panthers’ 43-40 win over undefeated Alamo Heights in the quarterfinals. Liberty Hill’s bruising ground attack is led by a pair of sophomores. Noah Long has 1,911 yards rushing and 27 touchdowns while Joe Pitchford has 1,016 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Crosby’s (12-2) past two games have been both a blowout and a nail-biter to get to the semifinals, beating A&M Consolidated 53-0 in the third round followed by a 14-7 win over Texas High in the quarterfinals.

Katy vs. Westlake, 6A D2 semifinal

2 p.m. Saturday

McLane Stadium, Waco

KBVO-TV

Westlake quarterback Cade Klubnik takes a snap in the second quarter against Bowie, Oct. 8, 2021. (Billy Gates/KXAN)

Last year’s two 6A state champs clash for a trip to the D2 title tilt in a game of national importance. Westlake (14-0) is ranked No. 2 in the nation by MaxPreps and Katy is No. 7. Westlake, who won the D1 title last year, has been unstoppable so far as they look to send head coach Todd Dodge into retirement with a third straight state championship.

The Chaparrals beat Vandegrift 70-7 in the quarterfinals, the second time they have scored 70 points in the playoffs. The Westlake defense has allowed a total of 23 points in its four playoff games.

Senior quarterback Cade Klubnik was recently named the Gatorade Texas Football Player of the Year and is one of three nominees for the national honor.

Katy (14-0) is also undefeated, but the Tigers were pushed in their 34-31 quarterfinal win over Summer Creek. Katy features junior running back Seth Davis who has rushed for 2,422 yards and 28 touchdowns this season.

LBJ vs. Chapel Hill, 4A D1 semifinal

2:30 p.m. Saturday

Ford Center, Frisco

LBJ is back in the state semifinals for a second straight year as they will get to play their third straight game indoors when they take on Chapel Hill from the Tyler area on Saturday at the Ford Center. The Jaguars have been on a mission since losing to Lindale 31-28 in last year’s semifinal game on a last-second field goal. “We feel like coming off last year, we can still feel it in our chest, we feel like we should have been all the way last year,” said head coach Jahmal Fenner after their 45-25 win over Fredericksburg in the quarterfinals.

After losing three straight games, Chapel Hill closed the regular season with back-to-back wins before its playoff run including a 41-35 win over Kilgore in the third round, the same team that handed them their third loss during that losing streak.

North Shore vs. Lake Travis, 6A D1 semifinal

3 p.m. Saturday

Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex , Austin

, KNVA-TV

After an opening-round loss in the playoffs last year, Lake Travis is back in the semifinals for the sixth time in 7 years as they are looking for their 7th state title since 2007. The Cavs knocked off undefeated San Antonio Brennan 42-17 in the quarterfinals. Senior running back Derrick Johnson ran for 208 yards including a 95-yard touchdown run while quarterback Bo Edmundson passed for 325 yards and two touchdowns.

North Shore is back in the semifinals after a 44-20 win over Atascocita. North Shore lost to Westlake 24-21 last year to spoil its bid to play for a third straight state title.