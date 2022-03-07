3 things to know about the Big 12 basketball tournament

Texas players celebrate after winning their NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State for the Big 12 tournament championship in Kansas City, Mo, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KXAN) — The Big 12 men’s basketball tournament tips off this week with teams jockeying for NCAA Tournament positioning. Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center is hosting the event for the 13th straight year.

The winner of this week’s tournament earns the conference’s automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA Tournament field will be announced Sunday at 5 p.m. CT on CBS.

The tournament will take place from Wednesday through Saturday. The championship game will be Saturday at 5 p.m.

Here’s what else you should know before tip off.

Texas won its first Big 12 tournament championship last season, defeating Oklahoma State in the title game. Kansas and Baylor are the favorites to cut down the nets this week in Kansas City. The Jayhawks and Bears finished tied in the standings, but Kansas earned the No. 1 seed with the tiebreak over Baylor.

The Big 12 Tournament will include only nine of the conference’s 10 teams. Oklahoma State, which finished sixth in the standings, will be missing from this week’s competition, serving a 2021 postseason ban for an NCAA rules violation.

Five of the current 10 Big 12 teams have won a conference tournament championship. Baylor, Texas Tech, TCU, Kansas State and West Virginia are looking for their first conference tournament titles.

Big 12 Tournament seeds (conference record)

Kansas (14-4) Baylor (14-4) Texas Tech (12-6) Texas (10-8) TCU (8-10) Iowa State (7-11) Oklahoma (7-11) Kansas State (6-12) West Virginia (4-14)

Big 12 tournament schedule (TV)

Wednesday

West Virginia vs. Kansas State | 6 p.m. CT (ESPNU)

Thursday

TCU vs. Texas | 11:30 a.m. CT (ESPN2)

Kansas vs. Winner of West Virginia and Kansas State | 2 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Oklahoma vs. Baylor | 6 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Iowa State vs. Texas Tech | 8:30 p.m. CT (ESPN2)

Friday

Semifinal No. 1 | 6 p.m. CT (ESPN or ESPN2)

Semifinal No. 2 | 8:30 p.m. CT ( ESPN or ESPN2)

Saturday