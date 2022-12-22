AUSTIN (KXAN) — This year’s NFL Pro Bowl is going to look a lot different from years past, but it’ll still include two former Texas Longhorns.

Seattle defensive back Quandre Diggs and Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker, both stars for the Longhorns in their days, will suit up for what’s now a flag football game among other competitions in activities in Las Vegas on Feb. 5. The rebranded name is the “Pro Bowl Games.”

Devin Duvernay, a wide receiver and kick returner for Baltimore, was also selected but he’s currently on the injured reserve list with a foot injury. It’s unclear if he’ll be healthy enough to play in the Games. Duvernay is No. 8 in Texas history with 176 catches and 2,468 yards.

It’s Tucker’s sixth selection to the NFL’s version of an all-star game and Diggs’ third selection. Duvernay has been selected as a return specialist for the game twice. Tucker and Duvernay will represent the AFC while Diggs is the starting free safety on the NFC.

Tucker recently became Baltimore’s all-time leading scorer in his 11th season with the team. Longhorn fans will always remember Tucker for the game-winning kick against Texas A&M in the schools’ last rivalry game in 2011, and he’s the most accurate kicker in NFL history with a staggering 91% make rate, 355-for-392, and he has the NFL record for the longest field goal with his 66-yard boot against Detroit last season.

Diggs has two interceptions and 65 tackles for the Seahawks this season. If he gets another interception in the final weeks of the season, he’ll be the only player to notch at least three interceptions in each of the past six seasons. He also has five pass breakups and a forced fumble in 14 starts this season.

Duvernay is second in the NFL in punt return average at 13.1 yards per return and he leads the AFC in kick return average at 25.5 yards per return. He returned a kick 103 yards for a touchdown in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins, and it’s one of just two kick return TDs across the entire league this season.

Earl Thomas has the most Pro Bowl selections of former Longhorns with seven.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games are now a week-long showcase that includes both football and non-football skills challenges, along with promoting its NFL Flag Football youth initiatives with an NFC vs. AFC game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.