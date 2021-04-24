3 questions for Texas Longhorns football before the Orange-White spring game

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns Orange-White spring game is Saturday at 1 p.m. at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The spring game is always a perfect time for hope and excitement. The score doesn’t count and the Longhorns are guaranteed to win.

While the spring game is a glorified scrimmage, Texas fans will get the opportunity to see Steve Sarkisian’s initial impressions on his Texas program.

As Sarkisian has reiterated multiple times during spring practice, the work is just beginning for his guys on the Forty Acres.

There are hundreds of questions to be heaved at Texas football. Here are the main ones to think about during the spring game.

New offense vs. new defense

A new coaching staff means new offensive and defensive philosophies. In addition to his head coaching duties, this offense is Sarkisian’s baby. Everyone saw what he did with Alabama’s elite level athletes, guiding the Crimson Tide to another national championship in 2020.

What will he do with Texas’ offensive playmakers? How will new Longhorns defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski try to stop it?

The former University of Washington defensive coordinator was wooed out of Seattle to develop a physical, smart defense. A talented secondary will look to confuse quarterbacks Casey Thompson and Hudson Card into some mistakes.

Which brings us to…

Casey Thompson vs. Hudson Card at quarterback

The quarterback battle will be a hot topic of conversation until the 2021 season opener. Casey Thompson impressed when he came in for the second half of the Alamo Bowl.

Thompson has the experience, waiting years for the quarterback spot to open with Sam Ehlinger’s departure.

Hudson Card is entering his second season at Texas after a great high school career at Lake Travis.

Everyone will be grading every throw made by these two on Saturday afternoon, but this battle won’t be decided for many more months. Given the current lack of depth at quarterback on the Longhorns’ roster, Sarkisian needs to keep both players engaged and ready to help the team in 2021.

Bijan Robinson vs. the hype

Longhorns sophomore running back Bijan Robinson can’t answer the hype in a spring game and it won’t go away during the offseason.

Robinson jolted onto the scene in the back half of the 2020 season, capping his freshman year with over 200 rushing yards in the Alamo Bowl.

Robinson came to Texas as the top running back recruit in the 2020 class and after one season has already been thrust into the Heisman Trophy conversation. Robinson will have help with Roschon Johnson adding another anchor to the running back position.

What Robinson could potentially do in Sarkisian’s offense has to make Longhorn fans excited.