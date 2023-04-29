KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KXAN) — Three more Longhorns were taken Saturday on the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft, making it five Texas players with their names called after none were last year.

Running back Roschon Johnson went to the Chicago Bears in the fourth round with the No. 115 pick overall, and he’s expected to help the Bears not just on offense but also on special teams.

Defensive lineman Keondre Coburn was selected in the sixth round by the Kansas City Chiefs with the No. 194 overall pick.

Moro Ojomo, another defensive lineman, was selected No. 249 overall in the seventh round by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Texas defensive lineman Keondre Coburn (99) and defensive lineman Byron Murphy II (90) celebrate the team’s win over West Virginia in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

Johnson rushed for 544 yards on 93 carries with four touchdowns this past season for the Longhorns, gaining 129 yards on 14 catches with a score. The versatility should help him at the NFL level, and he was terrific at covering kicks on special teams. He led the Longhorns with seven tackles on special teams, and some draft evaluators already consider Johnson an “elite level” special teams player.

“Ro was the leader of our football team and was a guy that held himself and his teammates accountable each and every day,” Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian said of Johnson. “He’s highly competitive, very mature, and has an unbelievable work ethic. He’s an awesome team guy that beyond all of his speed, power and explosiveness, is extremely tough. He can play all three downs at running back, is excellent on special teams, and he’ll bring a great deal on and off the field to the Chicago Bears.”

He was a semifinalist for the Paul Hornung Award, given to the player in college football deemed to be most versatile.

Texas defensive lineman Moro Ojomo runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Coburn, a 6-foot-2, 332-pound Houston native, is slotted to play nose tackle for the Chiefs. NFL analyst Lance Zierlein says Coburn can “muddy run lanes or create difficulties for pin-and-pull blocking schemes with his interior agility.”

Sarkisian thinks Coburn’s leadership skills will serve him well with the Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champions.

“As a player, he brings to a team a really good first and second down run stopper who has shown over his career to continually become more versatile and effective at rushing the passer,” Sarkisian said. “And he’s a tremendous leader, has great work ethic, and will provide a lot to the Kansas City Chiefs. We wish him the best of luck and look forward to watching him at the next level.”

Ojomo, a 6-foot-3, 292-pound Katy native, played 50 games for the Longhorns over five seasons.

“He’s a three-down defensive lineman that can play multiple positions. He’s very versatile, has a great motor and really loves to compete,” Sarkisian said. “The future is really bright for Moro and the Philadelphia Eagles are lucky to have him.”

Eligible Longhorns who weren’t selected in the 7-round draft were defensive backs D’Shawn Jamison and Anthony Cook, tight end Jahleel Billingsley, wide receiver Tarique Milton and punter Daniel Trejo.

Jamison signed a free-agent contract with San Francisco and Cook signed with Kansas City following the draft.

Deuce Vaughn, a Cedar Ridge graduate and running back for Kansas State, was picked by the Dallas Cowboys in the sixth round.