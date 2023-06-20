AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following outstanding performances at the NCAA outdoor track and field championships, three Longhorns were honored with national awards, the school announced Tuesday.

Senior sprinter Julien Alfred, senior decathlete Leo Neugebauer and women’s team head coach Edrick Floreal were all honored by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Alfred was named the women’s track athlete of the year for the outdoor season, sweeping both indoor and outdoor national honors. Alfred was the fifth woman in NCAA history to win triple golds in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and the 4×100-meter relay at the outdoor championships in Austin.

Texas senior Leo Neugebauer won the decathlon at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Thursday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin. (Photo courtesy of Texas Athletics/Stephen Spillman)

The 14-time All-American hasn’t lost a 100 race in back-to-back seasons and ran the fastest all-conditions time in NCAA history at 10.72w seconds. She also has the fastest all-conditions time in the 200 at 21.73w and became the first woman ever to post the fastest all-conditions times at the NCAA championships. She helped the 4×100 team break the collegiate record three times this season.

Alfred is on the Bowerman watch list, an award given to the nation’s best collegiate men’s and women’s track and field athlete, and she’s a semifinalist for the Honda Sports Award. She was also named the USTFCCCA track women’s track athlete of the year for the south central region.

Neugebauer earned the men’s co-field athlete of the year award after his record-setting performance in the decathlon at the NCAA outdoor meet. He won the national championship with an eye-popping score of 8,836 points, setting six personal bests out of the 10 events in the discipline. It’s the best score in the world this year and broke the German national record that stood for 39 years. It was the eighth-best performance ever in the event.

Floreal was named the women’s national coach of the year after the Longhorns crushed the opposition on their way to the national title, scoring 83 points and winning five events. Florida finished in a distant second place with 51 points. It was the fifth national crown in program history and the Longhorns also won their fourth consecutive Big 12 title earlier in the year.