3 games added to Longhorns basketball schedule next week

Texas head coach Shaka Smart during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against TCU, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns will have three Big 12 games added back to the schedule for the week of March 1 as the conference attempts to make the regular season whole during the COVID-19 pandemic

The Longhorns had four conference games postponed since December due to COVID-19 protocols and winter storm travel issues. The Big 12 intentionally left an open week in the schedule before the conference tournament to allow for makeup games.

Texas will get its travel in, playing all three makeup games away from Austin. The Longhorns will not get another shot at No. 2 Baylor. That game has been canceled.

The final game of the season at the Frank Erwin Center is Tuesday night against No. 17 Kansas.

After starting the season with a 10-1 record, the Longhorns have lost five of their last eight games. A 25-point win against Kansas stamped Texas into college basketball’s contender category in early January. The second matchup with the Jayhawks is an opportunity for Texas to jumpstart its confidence with the regular season nearing completion.

Texas will travel to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech Saturday at 11 a.m. The Big 12 conference tournament is scheduled to start March 10 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Texas’ Rescheduled Games

Postponed date New date Team Time/Channel Jan. 20 March 2 (Tuesday) at Iowa State 6 p.m. (Big 12 Now/ESPN+) Feb. 18 March 4 (Thursday) at Oklahoma Jan. 23 March 7 (Sunday) at TCU

The Big 12 says other times and television designations will be released when available.