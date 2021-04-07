2nd Masters Tournament in 5 months tees off Thursday

AUSTIN(KXAN) — The 84th Masters Tournament begins on Thursday morning, less than five months from Dustin Johnson’s win at the 83rd Masters. After being postponed last April because of COVID-19, the event returns to its familiar spring dates.

Brad Means is a news anchor at WJBF-TV in Augusta and has been covering the Masters for more than 20 years. Means provides great insight into what it’s been like to see this tournament being held twice in such a short span of time and how important it is to the people of Augusta.

Thursday will also feature Lee Elder joining Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player for the ceremonial first tee shot to signify the start of the tournament. The 86-year-old was the first black golfer to play at the Masters in 1975.

Here’s my conversation with Means from Augusta.