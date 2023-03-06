Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for March 6, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play will not return to Austin after this year.

Jordan Uppleger, the tournament’s executive director, made the announcement Monday morning.

KXAN Sports Director Roger Wallace was at the announcement, which came after speculation and a report from Golfweek that Match Play would lose its spot on the schedule as the PGA Tour makes changes to its 2024 schedule.

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Executive Tournament Director Jordan Uppleger makes it official. This is the final event in Austin. Match play will not be on tour schedule moving forward. @KXAN_News #PGA pic.twitter.com/Wc71c93nXj — Roger Wallace (@rwallacekxan) March 6, 2023

The current contract between the PGA Tour and Austin Country Club will expire this year.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

When previously asked about the report, Uppleger said in a statement “discussions are ongoing” about the future of Match Play in Austin.

The Match Play Championship is set for its seventh tournament in Austin over the last eight years. It’ll be held March 22-26 at the Austin Country Club.

The tournament was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament brought in $1.2 million for Dell Children’s Medical Center and The First Tee of Austin.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.