AUSTIN (KXAN) — March is not only a time of much rejoicing for college basketball fans with the NCAA tournament, but also a time to get reacquainted with cable channels they haven’t watched since last March.

It’s March Madness, and it’s quickly approaching with the First Four games tipping off March 14-15 at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio. The field of 68 gets narrowed to 64 after the games in Dayton with the official first and second-round games March 16-19 across the country.

The Sweet 16 and Elite 8 games are set for March 23 and 25 in Las Vegas, New York, Kansas City and Louisville with the Final Four on April 1 and 3 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

In case you forgot, which you probably have, you’ll need to know what channels truTV, TBS and TNT are. If you using a streaming service like SlingTV, YouTubeTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo or Pluto, check your guide and find the channel’s logo. You should be able to search for the channels in alphabetical order.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Here are channel listings for cable and satellite services offered in the Austin area:

truTV Spectrum, 57 and 112 AT&T U-verse, 164 and 1164 Dish, 242 DirecTV, 246

TBS Spectrum, 65 and 104 AT&T U-verse, 112 and 1112 Dish, 139 DirecTV, 247

TNT Spectrum, 67 and 103 AT&T U-verse, 108 Dish, 138 DirecTV, 245



Here’s the full list of dates and locations of the matchups: