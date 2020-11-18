2021 Austin Marathon postponed, 3M Half Marathon canceled

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Amid the coronavirus pandemic, an annual marathon has been postponed and a half marathon canceled in Austin for 2021 after discussions with local officials and health experts.

The Ascension Seton Austin Marathon was supposed to take place in February, but now is slated for April 25, along with the KXAN Simple Health 5K and the Manzano Mile, according to High Five Events. The 3M Half Marathon was supposed to happen in January but was canceled entirely.

“High Five Events is optimistic that the April 25th event can be held in-person based on the conversations and collaborative efforts with The City of Austin and Austin Public Health. Extensive mitigation plans for the new event date have been completed and are based on the Austin-Travis County COVID-19 Risk-Based Guidelines Stages 1-4,” High Five Events wrote in a release.

Austin Marathon participants can transfer their spot for free to the new date, or defer to 2022, 2023 or 2024 marathons. 3M Half Marathon participants can also defer to another year without cost.

Participants will still have access to the Run Austin Virtual series, which the organization is hoping to extend through April. The series started in July and includes a variety of distances and themes. A 10K was planned for November and a 10 mile run for December.

Marathons around the world have had to change their plans amid the pandemic. The Boston Marathon canceled its 2020 events announced at the end of October that its 2021 event would be postponed until at least the fall. The New York Marathon was also canceled this year. Other races provided virtual options or only allowed elite runners like the Tokyo Marathon.