2020 Texas football schedule completed with Big 12 match-up release

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Coach Tom Herman and UT Longhorns football_454186

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas football needs to buckle up for the 2020 Big 12 conference schedule.

The Longhorns, along with OU, Oklahoma State and TCU, will be running through next year’s conference slate like a marathon without a bye week.

In 2020, Texas is off the schedule for week four and then faces nine straight Big 12 games. Oklahoma State’s 2020 schedule follows the same format. OU and TCU will take their bye weeks during week three with 10 straight games to close out the season.

The 2019 schedule had some interesting quirks that allowed the Longhorns and most teams to get two bye weeks during the heart of the season. For Texas, it was week five (before West Virginia) and week 10 (after TCU).

The Longhorns will close out the 2020 regular season at Oklahoma State currently scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28. The Big 12 has the option of moving two of its conference games to Friday (the day after Thanksgiving).

2020 Texas Football Schedule

DateOpponent
Week 1Sept. 5South Florida
Week 2Sept. 12at LSU
Week 3Sept. 19UTEP
Week 4Sept. 26BYE
Week 5Oct. 3at Kansas State
Week 6Oct. 10Oklahoma (Cotton Bowl)
Week 7Oct. 17West Virginia
Week 8Oct. 24at Texas Tech
Week 9Oct. 31Baylor
Week 10Nov. 7at Kansas
Week 11Nov. 14TCU
Week 12Nov. 21Iowa State
Week 13Nov. 28at Oklahoma State

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss