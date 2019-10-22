2020 Texas football schedule completed with Big 12 match-up release

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas football needs to buckle up for the 2020 Big 12 conference schedule.

The Longhorns, along with OU, Oklahoma State and TCU, will be running through next year’s conference slate like a marathon without a bye week.

In 2020, Texas is off the schedule for week four and then faces nine straight Big 12 games. Oklahoma State’s 2020 schedule follows the same format. OU and TCU will take their bye weeks during week three with 10 straight games to close out the season.

The 2019 schedule had some interesting quirks that allowed the Longhorns and most teams to get two bye weeks during the heart of the season. For Texas, it was week five (before West Virginia) and week 10 (after TCU).

The Longhorns will close out the 2020 regular season at Oklahoma State currently scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28. The Big 12 has the option of moving two of its conference games to Friday (the day after Thanksgiving).

2020 Texas Football Schedule