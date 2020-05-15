2002 PGA Champion Rich Beem reflects on title, raises money for Golf Emergency Relief Fund

AUSTIN (KXAN) —Rich Beem is in a reflective mood this week, 18 years ago he stunned the golf world by winning the PGA Championship in Minneapolis.

He’s using the week to reflect on the victory and to help out fellow professionals by playing 54 holes to raise money for the Golf Emergency Relief Fund at UT Golf Club.

“There’s a lot of golf courses out there who will be struggling, some will be shut down unfortunately,” Beem said. “If I can give back in any small way, even if I can just help out one professional that would be great.”

Beem says he’s encouraged by other people contacting him wanting to do their part to help.

“Thankfully, I’ve got friends and family who are also going to donate as well to this cause, hopefully I can make a bunch of birdies and eagles to raise a little bit of money.”

He will donate $50 for every birdie and $100 for every eagle that he can make.

When it comes to his magical PGA Championship victory from 18 years ago, Beem says he can’t believe some of the places that one victory has been able to take him.

“I was still very much an underdog and unknown,” Beem notes. “To go out there and perform well on a great golf course and to take down Tiger Woods who was by far the world number one was simply incredible.”

You can find more information about the Golf Emergency Relief Fund at https://relief.golf