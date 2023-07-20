AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the 2023 Women’s World Cup gets started Thursday in Australia and New Zealand, two former Longhorn soccer players are representing their countries in the tournament.

Julia Grosso, a former Big 12 Freshman of the Year award winner, is playing for Canada in her second World Cup. She was on the 2019 squad that advanced to the knockout stage. As a Longhorn, Grosso was named a United Soccer Coaches All-American in 2019 after her conference freshman of the year season in 2018.

Grosso has made 50 appearances for Canada, including 20 starts, with three goals and three assists in international competition.

Chelsea Supris, one of the Longhorns’ most dependable defenders from 2015-2018, is helping make soccer history. She’s playing for Haiti, and it’s the first time the country has qualified for the tournament. Supris was born in Crowley, Texas but has a Haitian father, giving her eligibility to play for the country occupying the western half of Hispaniola.

Supris lettered all four seasons with the Longhorns, playing in 60 matches with 42 starts. During Texas’ Sweet 16 season in 2017, Supris played 2,004 of 2,005 possible minutes in the back line.

Grosso and Canada kick-off Group B play at 9:30 p.m. CT, Thursday, against Nigeria. Haiti’s historic first WWC match is at 4:30 a.m. CT, Saturday, against England. FOX Sports and its networks are broadcasting all of the matches.