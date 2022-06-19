OMAHA, Nebraska (KXAN) — The 38th appearance at the Men’s College World Series was not a good one for the Texas Longhorns.

After an opening night 7-3 loss to Notre Dame on Friday, the Longhorns couldn’t get timely hits in a 10-2 loss to Texas A&M on Sunday. The loss eliminated the Longhorns from the tournament.

Things looked good for the Longhorns early on after they scored a run in each of the first two innings, but that was the only offense they could muster. Texas hit just 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position, and both hits came in those innings.

Austin Todd hit a single in the top of the first inning to score Douglas Hodo III, and Hodo followed with a double in the second inning that scored Dylan Campbell to give the Longhorns an early 2-0, but it didn’t last long.

The Aggies responded with four runs in their half of the second and then tacked on from there. Texas A&M, who snapped a 9-game losing streak in MCWS play with the win, had six hits with runners in scoring position including two from right fielder Brett Minnich. He drove in a run with a double to deep left field to score the Aggies’ first run of the game in the second.

Texas’ Douglas Hodo (7) rounds second to third base in the first inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game against Texas A&M, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Texas A&M starting pitcher Micah Dallas (34) throws against Texas in the first inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Texas’ Douglas Hodo (7) scores a run in the first inning against Texas A&M catcher Troy Claunch during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Texas’ Austin Todd (44) hits an RBI-single in the first inning against Texas A&M during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Texas starting pitcher Lucas Gordon (13) throws against Texas A&M in the first inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Texas A&M third baseman Trevor Werner throws to first for an out against Texas in the first inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Texas third baseman Skyler Messinger (5) throws to first for an out against Texas A&M in the first inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Texas center fielder Douglas Hodo (7) makes a catch with right fielder Dylan Campbell (8) against Texas A&M in the first inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Texas’ Dylan Campbell, right, slides into second base on a steal, knocking the glove and ball off Texas A&M second baseman Ryan Targac’s hand, in the first inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Texas A&M shortstop Austin Stracener (0) fields the ball against Texas during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Texas pitcher Jared Southard (49) throws in the third inning against Texas A&M during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Texas A&M outfielder Jordan Thompson, right, drops the ball in center field with Brett Minnich (23) looking on in the fourth inning against Texas during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Texas A&M second baseman Ryan Targac, left, forces out Texas’ Austin Todd (44) in the third inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Texas A&M’s Jordan Thompson (31) shrugs his shoulders after hitting a double against Texas in the fourth inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Texas A&M pitcher Brad Rudis (32) and catcher Troy Claunch hug after their win over Texas in an NCAA College World Series baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Texas sings the “Eyes of Texas” with their fans after a loss to Texas A&M in an NCAA College World Series baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Texas A&M outfielders Jordan Thompson (31), Dylan Rock, center, and Brett Minnich (23) celebrate their win over Texas in an NCAA College World Series baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Trevor Werner’s only hit of the game came at the right time for Texas A&M. It was a 2-run single in the second to put the Aggies ahead 4-2, and that was all A&M’s pitching needed the rest of the way.

Micah Dallas pitched five innings for the Aggies to earn the win scattering six hits and allowing just one earned run with three strikeouts. The relief pitching duo of Jacob Palisch and Brad Rudis were terrific for the Aggies, allowing just one hit in four innings combined.

Palisch got a crucial strikeout of Texas’ Ivan Melendez with the bases loaded to end the sixth. It was a borderline full-count pitch down in the strike zone and across the inside edge of the plate, but it was close enough for home plate umpire Darren Hyman to ring up Melendez, the favorite to win this year’s Golden Spikes Award for the country’s best amateur baseball player.

Todd was the only Longhorn to have multiple hits in the game. He went 3 for 5 with one RBI. The Longhorns left 12 runners on base while the Aggies left seven on.

Lucas Gordon was saddled with the loss for Texas, pitching just 1 2/3 innings and allowing four runs and four hits.

Minnich, along with Austin Bost and Jordan Thompson, all had two hits apiece for Texas A&M. Ryan Targac scored four times for the Aggies.

The Aggies will face the loser of the Oklahoma-Notre Dame game, being played Sunday night, at 1 p.m. Tuesday.