WATCH LIVE: 16 Westlake student-athletes announce commitments on NLI Signing Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sixteen Westlake High School student-athletes are confirming which colleges they will be attending next school year.

Each will sit in front of family and friends with pen in hand on National Letter of Intent Signing Day, Wednesday in the school’s recital hall.

Head coaches for each sport will present the signees. The list includes:

Girls Basketball – Head Coach, Katie Hensle

Presley Bennett – Texas State University

Shay Holle – The University of Texas

Boys Golf – Head Coach, Callan Nokes

Blake Benson – University of Seattle

Jackson Davenport – West Virginia University

Hunter McDonough – Texas A&M International

Girls Golf – Head Coach, Ashley Patterson

Bentley Cotton – The University of Texas

Sadie Englemann – Stanford University

Kerissa Limon – St. Edward’s University

Swimming & Diving – Head Coach, Steve Navarro Riehl

Nico Velasquez – Texas Christian University

Volleyball – Head Coach, Marci Laracuente

Riley Baptiste – Cornell University

Ellie Turner – Oregon State University

There were also student-athletes who committed to non-UIL sports:

Boys Lacrosse

Ethan Frischhertz – University of Holy Cross

Will Rhodes – Trinity College

Girls Lacrosse – Head Coach, Peyton Murphy

Peyton Murphy – West Point

Volleyball