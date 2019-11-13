WATCH LIVE: 16 Westlake student-athletes announce commitments on NLI Signing Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sixteen Westlake High School student-athletes are confirming which colleges they will be attending next school year.
Each will sit in front of family and friends with pen in hand on National Letter of Intent Signing Day, Wednesday in the school’s recital hall.
Head coaches for each sport will present the signees. The list includes:
Girls Basketball – Head Coach, Katie Hensle
- Presley Bennett – Texas State University
- Shay Holle – The University of Texas
Boys Golf – Head Coach, Callan Nokes
- Blake Benson – University of Seattle
- Jackson Davenport – West Virginia University
- Hunter McDonough – Texas A&M International
Girls Golf – Head Coach, Ashley Patterson
- Bentley Cotton – The University of Texas
- Sadie Englemann – Stanford University
- Kerissa Limon – St. Edward’s University
Swimming & Diving – Head Coach, Steve Navarro Riehl
- Nico Velasquez – Texas Christian University
Volleyball – Head Coach, Marci Laracuente
- Riley Baptiste – Cornell University
- Ellie Turner – Oregon State University
There were also student-athletes who committed to non-UIL sports:
Boys Lacrosse
- Ethan Frischhertz – University of Holy Cross
- Will Rhodes – Trinity College
Girls Lacrosse – Head Coach, Peyton Murphy
- Peyton Murphy – West Point
Volleyball
- Casey Campbell – Santa Clara University
- Alexis Poppingna – Santa Clara University