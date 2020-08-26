14 Longhorns going into UT Hall of Honor

Jordan Shipley is one of 14 voted into the Texas Athletics Hall of Honor

AUSTIN (KXAN)–The Texas Athletics Hall of Honor are inducting 13 former athletes and one former coach to the 2020 Class.

The 66th Men’s Hall of Honor class includes D.J. Augustin (Basketball) and P.J. Tucker (Basketball) who are both currently in the NBA playoff bubble. Jamal Charles, Jordan Shipley, and David Thomas are the three football players being inducted. Golfer Brad Elder rounds out the Men’s class. Men’s vintage selections are Glenn Blackwood (Football), Rick Bradley (Basketball) and former basketball coach Tom Penders.

The 21st Women’s Hall of Honor Class will include Alexandria Anderson (Track and Field), Erika Hansen-Stebbins (Swimming and Diving), Julann Faucette-Johnson (Volleyball), Kasey Moore Powers (Soccer), and Heather (Schreiber) Stark (Basketball).

Plans for the induction ceremony have not been finalized.