13 UT football players test positive or presumed positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Athletics is reporting 13 Longhorns football players have tested positive for COVID-19 or are presumed positive, Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director for Sports Medicine & Performance Allen Hardin said on Thursday.

The total includes the two Longhorns players who tested positive last week. All 13 players are self-isolating, according to UT.

UT reports, through contact tracing of the positive players, 10 more Longhorns are currently in self-quarantine, and are asymptomatic at this time. Four Longhorns have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

Over the last two weeks, UT players returned to campus for voluntary workouts in two phases. The first group, comprised of upperclassmen, started COVID-19 on-boarding procedures on June 8 — which required daily health screenings with testing, physicals and questionnaires.

Voluntary workouts began June 15 at Frank Denius Fields.