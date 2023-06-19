AUSTIN (KXAN) – A competitive soccer player growing up, Cory Sullivan never got into golf until after his high school graduation when he started to caddy near his house in New Jersey. He quickly got hooked and was often on the course with one person in particular.

“Once I started playing, I played more with my dad than anybody else,” said Sullivan.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

In Fall 2018, Cory and his dad John were golfing together when his dad noticed some pain in his hip. A trip to a doctor turned into a visit to specialists and a diagnosis of ALS in December 2018.

“When he was sick – it’s hard,” said Sullivan. “My dad played [Division] I basketball in college and to see him wheelchair-confined for the last six months of his life…seeing him trapped in that way was really, really hard.”

About seven months after his diagnosis, John Sullivan passed away. Cory recalls his father calling in his mother, brother and him for a final wish. He told his wife to find love again and Cory’s brother to get good grades in college before calling Cory in.

“I come into the room after hearing these two very, frankly heavy charges, and he says ‘Cory, lower your handicap.’ It’s been awesome in the sense that I’ve got a pretty good excuse to sneak in nine from time to time.”

Cory moved to Austin about three years ago and became a member at Onion Creek Golf Club about two months after becoming a Texan. The course he knows so well is the site of something he calls one of the coolest experiences he’s ever been in.

Cory and his friend Alex Litt, whose dad is currently battling ALS, are golfing 100 holes at Onion Creek on Monday to raise money and awareness for the disease that has greatly affected their families.

“We are right around the $175,000 mark,” said Sullivan about their fundraising after setting a goal of $25,000. “So it’s gone way beyond anything we ever could have dreamed of.”

To call Monday full circle for Sullivan is an understatement. Playing in the Texas heat is not easy, and it’s a grind that he says compares to the fight against ALS. And on the course, he continues to be pushed by the man he played with so often.

“[My dad] and I got to know each other. I was a teenager. I was probably a little bit hot-headed at times. Probably not the easiest time to be parenting a kid. He and I kind of got to come together on the golf course.”

Sullivan and Litt are keeping score and doing a straight 100-hole competition with live scoring available online. The link to donate to their cause in the fight against ALS can be found on the Member For a Day website.