'Time to make some changes' after latest Longhorns loss Texas suffers series loss to Kansas State

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Kansas State jolted Texas baseball for a series win and now the Longhorns need to look in the mirror.

"We let a lot of people down today and mostly ourselves. We've got to make some changes. We've got to look at some approaches and look at things differently. It's just time to make some adjustments," Longhorns head coach David Pierce said.

For the second game in this three-game series, the Longhorns offense couldn't do anything against the worst-record in the Big 12. Pierce said to expect changes to the line up and the weekend pitching rotation.

Texas lost 6-4 Friday night in the opener and 2-0 Sunday for its second Big 12 home series loss in three seasons under Pierce.

"I feel like we've been playing down to these teams. Everything needs to click, offense needs to get going," Ryan Reynolds said.

The Longhorns (23-15, 5-6 in the Big 12) are 4-4 in its last eight games and will need to correct mistakes quickly. After a Tuesday meeting with Lamar, Texas travels to Oklahoma State, currently second in the Big 12 standings.