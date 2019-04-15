'Time to make some changes' after latest Longhorns loss
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Kansas State jolted Texas baseball for a series win and now the Longhorns need to look in the mirror.
"We let a lot of people down today and mostly ourselves. We've got to make some changes. We've got to look at some approaches and look at things differently. It's just time to make some adjustments," Longhorns head coach David Pierce said.
For the second game in this three-game series, the Longhorns offense couldn't do anything against the worst-record in the Big 12. Pierce said to expect changes to the line up and the weekend pitching rotation.
Texas lost 6-4 Friday night in the opener and 2-0 Sunday for its second Big 12 home series loss in three seasons under Pierce.
"I feel like we've been playing down to these teams. Everything needs to click, offense needs to get going," Ryan Reynolds said.
The Longhorns (23-15, 5-6 in the Big 12) are 4-4 in its last eight games and will need to correct mistakes quickly. After a Tuesday meeting with Lamar, Texas travels to Oklahoma State, currently second in the Big 12 standings.
More Sports Stories
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Stone powers Vegas past San Jose 6-3
LAS VEGAS (AP) - After losing in the Stanley Cup Final last June, the Vegas Golden Knights looked to bolster their forward depth by trading for Max Pacioretty and signing Paul Stastny before the season. At the trade deadline, they dealt for Mark Stone.
Those moves that formed one of the most productive lines in hockey paid dividends Sunday night.
Stone had three goals and two assists, and the Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AL East-leading Rays opening just fine so far in 2019
Now, this is an impressive opening for the Tampa Bay Rays.
Last year, the Rays pioneered the idea of an "opener" - a pitcher who would work an inning or two at the beginning of the game, facing some of the toughest hitters instead of having a traditional starter do it. Tampa Bay has still used that strategy on occasion in 2019, but that's just part of the Rays' strong start to the season.
Tampa Bay (12-4) has baseball's best record and best run differential. The Rays lead the AL East by 5 ½ games, and if the gap stays that big for a few more days, a home series next weekend against defending champion Boston could start to feel a little more significant than a normal April meeting.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
LEADING OFF: MLB celebrates Jackie Robinson Day
A look at what's happening around the majors Monday:
JACKIE ROBINSON DAY
Major League Baseball observes Jackie Robinson Day at ballparks all over the country. Robinson broke baseball's color barrier when he debuted with the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947. All players, managers, coaches, umpires and other on-field personnel will wear Robinson's retired No. 42. Members of Robinson's family are expected to be at Dodger Stadium for the opener of a three-game series between the Reds and Dodgers.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
-
-
-
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Don't Miss
-
- Officers around Texas are posing with bluebonnets in sweet new challenge
- Shelter dog who steals clothes, money has touching motive
- 27 bundles of cash found stashed in spare tire in Fayette County
- March 25 'jinxed' in Austin weather history
- Feds won't charge suspect in deadly Texas school shooting
- Mothers Erased: Women nearly dying after birth not part of Texas stats