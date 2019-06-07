Skip to content
Top Stories
Man on Boy Scouts trip in Colorado dies in rafting accident
Top Stories
Police search for stabbing suspect in downtown Austin Wednesday; 1 hurt
Alleged stalker arrested, accused of trying to break into apartment complex
Governor Abbott signs ‘Beer-to-Go’ bill into law
13 Virginia nuns make ‘holy cheese’ to help community
Local Sports
Houston Astro Jose Altuve rejoins Round Rock Express for rehab assignment
Austin FC website back up after crashing during season ticket membership release
Durant undergoes surgery for ruptured Achilles, according to Instagram post
Toronto Raptors are NBA champions for 1st time
Rose opens with 65 to tie Pebble record at US Open
More Local Sports Headlines
Austin FC sells season ticket memberships for 30,000 seats
Can Brooks Koepka claim a third straight US Open?
Warriors hang on to stay alive, win Game 5 of NBA Finals
Tony Parker says he’s retiring from NBA after 18 seasons
Texas Tech going to 4th CWS with win over Oklahoma St
Alvarez hits 2-run HR in MLB debut as Astros blank O’s
Warriors say Durant will practice before Game 5
Texas wide receiver will undergo surgery
UT’s Piperi wins NCAA shot put national title
Straw’s 3B in 14th lifts Astros over pesky Mariners 8-7
Sports Headlines
Morton’s streak ends as Angels beat Rays 5-3
Lloyd adjusts to new role, but doesn’t accept it
The Latest: Woods records back-to-back birdies at US Open
Halfway through, US Open just getting started
Netherlands advances at Women’s World Cup with 3-1 win
Runaway golf cart hits 5 people near 16th hole at US Open
Woodland sets himself up for the weekend at US Open
Fans pack downtown St. Louis to cheer on the champion Blues
McCann delivers 2-run single, Braves win 8th straight
Bauers hits for cycle as Indians drub Tigers 13-4
More Sports
Top Stories
Trump, GOP prioritize USMCA deal; Dems want more issues addressed
Gov. Abbott signs public school finance reform bill into law
Alleged stalker arrested, accused of trying to break into apartment complex
Governor Abbott signs ‘Beer-to-Go’ bill into law
13 Virginia nuns make ‘holy cheese’ to help community
Texas woman donates her kidney to her father
Trump compares first lady ‘Melania T’ to ‘Jackie O’
Migrants complain of poor conditions at US holding centers
Google plans to expand its presence in Austin
New York ends religious vaccine exemption
More Top Stories
Don't Miss
Schlitterbahn sells New Braunfels and Galveston properties
Tobacco purchasing age will be 21 beginning in September
CLAIMED! Austin resident is winner of $5 million Mega Millions prize drawn in May
Missing Texas hiker calls rescue in Arkansas a miracle