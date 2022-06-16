UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis donated $1 million to the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District to go toward security measures after the Robb Elementary School shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers.

James Volz of the Uvalde Leader-News reported first that Davis met with Uvalde ISD superintendent Hal Harrell, formers Raiders player and Uvalde native Vann McElroy along with others for a videoconference to present the check.

Seattle Seahawks running back Dan Doornink (33) goes for yardage in the second quarter while Los Angeles Raiders Vann McElroy (28) tackles him, as Raiders Mike Davis (36) watches during the Raiders 13-7 loss in the AFC wild-card game at the Kingdome in Seattle, Wash., Saturday, Dec. 22, 1984. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

According to Volz, the money will be used to “fortify schools by implementing impenetrable doors and cameras inside and outside and putting up an unscalable fence outside.”

“We are proud to be part of something to make the children in these schools safer,” Davis said during the Zoom call. “Two weeks ago, I had a conversation with Vann. He told me about the hurt his hometown was going through.”

McElroy, 62, played 101 games for the Raiders from 1982 to 1990 as a free safety. He’s a 2-time Pro Bowler with 31 career interceptions. He went to Uvalde High School and played collegiately for Baylor and was a third-round pick by the then-Los Angeles Raiders in 1982. He won a Super Bowl with the Raiders in 1983 and he led the team with eight interceptions that season.

McElroy finished his career with the Seattle Seahawks and currently lives in Uvalde. He told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated he was driving by the school to get lunch while the situation was unfolding.

“As I was driving through, I began to notice the exits that would be going in and out of the school. There were starting to be lines of cars, and then I began to notice police cars and the lights flashing,” McElroy told Breer in a story dated June 3 on SI.com.

“And then behind me on both sides, you saw policemen, highway patrolmen; they all had their lights on, just flying in from every road you can imagine. I had no clue what was going on at the time. I’m just going, Goodness gracious.”

KXAN has reached out to the Raiders for confirmation of Davis’ donation and for further comment. We will update this story once we hear back.