With talent locked in, Cowboys defense excited to make 2019 statement

(Nexstar) — The Dallas Cowboys defense is off to fast start at 2019 training camp.

Reassignments and new acquisitions have the defense fired up and ready to play. The Cowboys will be able to stack up with any defensive unit in the league with Demarcus Lawrence, Jaylon Smith and Robert Quinn as its leaders.

Lawrence was rewarded for his previous efforts when the Cowboys signed him to a five-year, $105 million contract in the offseason.

The Cowboys also dipped into free agency to acquire Quinn, the former Dolphins defensive end who finished 2018 with 6.5 sacks.

Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Rod Marinelli should be able to craft up a special defensive unit in 2019. Babe Laufenberg reports from Oxnard, California.